MATEEN HAIDER

Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan postpones Islamabad visit

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi who was scheduled to arrive on a day-long visit to Pakistan has postponed his visit due to logistics reasons. Diplomatic sources told The Nation that Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan’s    scheduled meetings with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the foreign office has also been postponed. Diplomatic sources said Tehran would share with Islamabad soon new dates of his visit to Pakistan. He was scheduled to discuss issues related to border management between Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan and regional connectivity with Pakistani leaders.

 

 

