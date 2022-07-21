APP

IRSA releases 275,519 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD – Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 275,519 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 290,793 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,130.95 feet, which was 80.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet, whereas, the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 25,874 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 138,050, 195,539 and 181,401 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 44,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 58,419 released from the Chenab River at Marala

 

 

