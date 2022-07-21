News Desk

JI announces sit-in over postponement of Sindh LG polls

Following the postponement of Sindh Local Government (LG) elections, Jammat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to stage a protest outside the office of provincial Election Commission on July 22.

Addressing a press conference, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly condemned the postponement of local government (LG) elections in Sindh, terming it a ‘conspiracy’ against democracy.

The JI Karachi chief alleged that the provincial election commission was an extension of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), demanding that the LG polls should be held on the scheduled date. He claimed that all parties were working together to deprive Karachi of Mayor.

“The Returning Officer (RO) did not take any action on our complaint,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman alleged, adding that now the Election Commission has postponed the polls citing ‘ possible rains and bad weather’.

Terming the postponement as ‘conspiracy’, he said the PPP-led Sindh government and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are afraid of the elections. While announcing to stage protest, he also urged the people of Karachi to continue their movement against the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescheduled the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 599 COVID-19 cases in one day

Karachi

Sindh orders markets to close by 9pm in bid to conserve energy

Headlines

Amid claims, counterclaims of vote-buying, PA to elect CM tomorrow

National

Govt downplays default fears amid looming economic uncertainty

National

US removes Pakistan from Tier 2 human trafficking watchlist

National

Power tariff likely to go up to Rs41.21/unit

National

ECC approves to import wheat, urea

National

Zardari to continue supporting PML-N in Punjab, Centre

National

PTI members receiving calls to change loyalties: Yasmin Rashid

National

ECP reschedules Sindh LG polls’ 2nd phase for Aug 28

1 of 8,696

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More