KMU, Blue Veins sign MoU for research collaboration

Peshawar – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for mutual research collaboration between the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and Blue Veins organization Peshawar.

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Vice Vhancellor of KMU, and Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager of Blue Veins Organisation, signed MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. The MoU highlighted that mutual scientific and technical cooperation will advance the state of mutual collaboration between both parties and bring benefits to both sides.

In the MoU KMU and BV undertook to pursue a scientific and technical collaboration programme to exchange ideas, skills, and techniques on problems related to the health and well-being of the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both parties have entered into the MoU on the terms of exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel for teaching, research, and development in the field of transgender health and wellbeing pertaining to the interest of both parties.

KMU and BV agreed on holding of joint conferences, seminars, and symposia or workshops and invited lectures on topics related to research on transgender health and wellbeing. Visits and utilisation of each other’s research and technical facilities as and when required after mutual consent is also part of the MoU.

The MoU elaborates that KMU will provide scientific and technical support to health research projects related to transgender and BV will provide logistic/management support for data collection when required. Moreover, KMU and BV can apply for joint research funding for transgender research. The data and publication rights for joint projects will remain with KMU. Publication authorship will be decided jointly from time to time.

The MoU will remain effective for a period of two years unless terminated by any one of the partners by giving advance notice of six months. Both parties will appoint liaison officers who hold periodic meetings to work out the details of cooperation on such terms and conditions as agreed to both the parties and to monitor their implementation and prepare annual progress reports.