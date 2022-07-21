KP CM distributes compensation cheques among flood affectees in Swabi

Swabi – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques among the flood-affected families and announced Rs1 billion relief package for the floods-hit regions during his long-awaited visit to Swabi district here on Wednesday.

According to the district damage assessment report, the recent floods had killed four people and injured seven. 300 buildings were collapsed and different crops on 50000 acres land were destroyed in various regions. The worst-hit regions were Tand Koi, Marghuz, Kalabat, Zarobai and various other areas.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs200 million for repairing the electricity damage caused by the floods in the affected terrains. He visited Tand Koi and other areas of the district which were affected by recent excessive rains and flash floods. He also addressed a gathering at Tand Koi.

Mahmood Khan said the recent floods in Swabi caused a loss of Rs1 billion. “I don’t just make announcements and whenever I visit the flood-hit regions, provide relief to the people according to the losses,” he said, adding that he doesn’t make empty announcements like leaders of other political parties.

He said the provincial government would conduct a survey and in the light of it construction work would be carried out to control floods in future while saving both lives and property of the masses.

The Chief Minister said that he was informed that Amir Muqam, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, visited the flood-affected regions and announced that the Prime Minister would also visit the district.

“Let me make clear that the PM would not visit here as it is a hollow slogan which would never be fulfilled,” he said.

Mahmood Khan distributed compensation cheques of Rs0.8 million each to the heirs of deceased persons. He also announced Rs0.4 million for fully damaged houses each, Rs10,000 for per acre damaged crop and Rs160,000 for partially damaged houses.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and made it clear that the provincial government is fully supporting the affected-families in present difficult times.

“The provincial government is fully concentrating on provision of relief to the affectees across the province and I have already visited many flood-hit regions,” he added. He did not mention about the Rs1 million announced by the Prime Minister for the each deceased person. The Chief Minister also ordered operation against encroachments on the natural waterways.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai said that flood was a natural calamity and the Chief Minister’s visit was a big boost for the affected people. He said that they have fulfilled the pledge to help the people of the flood-affected regions.