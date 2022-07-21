APP

KP govt approves land for Dir Motorway

PESHAWAR (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given approval to acquisition of land for Dir Motorway for a period of 13 months at total cost of Rs3227.74 million.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the process of procurement of lands required for implementation of these projects should be in time and implementation of these projects will be ensured. He said the strict implementation of existing rules and regulations of the provincial government regarding implementation of these projects under public-private partnership should be ensured.

In a statement, he said that mega highway projects were of utmost importance for sustainable development in the province.

He said that Dir Expressway and Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway construction will boost tourism, trade and economic activities in the province.

He said the provincial government has already given approval for the construction of Dir Expressway and Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway under public-private partnership. The 30km long expressway from Chakdarra to Rabat will reduce the distance by 27km.

The four-lane expressway will have two tunnels and three interchanges.

