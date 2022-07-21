News Desk

Kristin Cavallari breaks her silence on split with Jay Cutler

LONDON – Years after parting ways with ex-Jay Cutler, the reality TV star Kristin Cavallari has broken her silence. The Very Cavallari star, 35, addressed the issue on Wednesday’s episode of the She Pivots podcast and was quoted saying, “I mean, you know, I’m so sick honestly of talking about my divorce, but it was a huge turning point for me. And it was not a decision that I made overnight, obviously,” she explained. “I really sat on it for a long time. It was the scariest decision I’ve ever made, but it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made for myself and that’s not to say that it hasn’t been really hard the last few years,” Cavallari continued. While she’s “really happy” with her decision, Cavallari said she still feels “sad” about the breakup of her family. “When you create a family with someone, it’s sad to not have that anymore,” said the Uncommon James founder. “I actually had this conversation with my kids two days ago. You know, it’s okay to be sad, I get sad about it sometimes still. But I had to do what was best for me and for my kids, honestly. Because I want my kids to see me happy. And I think I’m a better mom now because I’m happier.”

