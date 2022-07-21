LGH doctors successfully treat three snake-bite victims

LAHORE – The doctors of Lahore General Hospital saved the lives of 3 people who were bitten by snakes as they ensured to use timely injection of ASV (Anti-Snake Venom). All these three cases happened during the current month when three young people including one female were brought to LGH Emergency in critical condition. Under the supervision of Professor of Medicine Unit 3, Dr. Tahir Siddique, Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Maqsood & Dr. Rizwan Ahmed treated immediately without wasting a moment and injected ASV moreover patients were shifted to ventilator to continue their breathing. In these three patients 25-year-old Iqra, 23-year-old Saqib and 35-year-old Sarfraz were included who were brought from different areas after biting the snake.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while talking in this regard said that on the orders of the Punjab Health Department, there is an Anti-Snake Venom Injection in LGH so that no one faces any problem if needed and timely treatment should be ensured to the snake bitten persons. Prof. Al-freed Zafar appreciated the efforts of the treating doctors for their professionalism and responsibility in saving the precious lives of 3 young people.

Dr. Muhammad Maqsood while talking to journalists said that during the rainy season, especially people living in rural areas should remain careful and not to sleep on the floor or ground amid the rains, especially until September, and during the night hours, care should be taken that their sleeping area is completely protected so that they can avoid poisonous insects.

The doctors said that if a person is bitten by a snake, instead of home remedies and using tactics the affected person should be brought to the hospital immediately because the treatment of snake bites is almost impossible without applying Anti-Snake Venom (ASV).

The families of the three patients thanked Allah Almighty for speedy recovery and prayed for the doctors, nurses and paramedics of LGH for providing the best free treatment facilities and better care to their dear ones.