Man dies, 4 persons injured after car falls from bridge

RAWALPINDI – A man died and four other persons are in critical condition in hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in middle of a railway track at Kalyam Morr in Mandra, informed sources on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body and four injured persons to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment respectively, they said. According to sources, five friends were traveling in a car and all were under the influence of alcohol. They said the vehicle fell down from the bridge while taking a sharp turn and landed on a railway track. Resultantly, a man died and four others got injured. Locals called Rescue 1122 which moved victims to hospital. The deceased has been identified as Asif, whereas, Zubair, Khurram, Ashfaq and Munawar were injured, sources said. They said that soon after the occurrence of the incident, Railway police brought a crane on the site and removed wreckage of car from railway track.

 

 

