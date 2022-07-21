Our Staff Reporter

Man dies, three kids hurt as bus ran over car

BUREWALA – A person was crushed to death while his three kids sustained serious injuries when an over speeding bus ran over the car parked along roadside near Zaheer Nagar. According to details, Abdul Qayyum along with his wife and four children, was returning from Multan when they stopped at Zaheer Nagar Adda to buy something from the shop.

Meanwhile, one of the two buses that were racing with each other one of them went out of control and rammed in to the parked car. As a result, Abdul Qayyum died on the spot while his three kids Rizwan, Sufian and Ashir sustained serious injuries. The woman and her one kid remained safe as they were in the car. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Burewala where from they were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical condition.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rupee depreciates another 0.68% to 228.37

Lahore

Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

Business

Stock market gains 245 points

1 of 9,524

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More