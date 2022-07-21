Man sodomises, murders 9-year-old boy

Rawalpindi – A nine-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised and murdered by an unknown man in Wah Cantt, informed sources on Wednesday.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime, they said.

Police have launched manhunt to arrest the accused after filing a murder and rape case against him, sources added.

According to sources, a woman Mehwish Mumtaz, resident of Street Number 15 of Wah Cantt, lodged a complaint with officials of Police Station (PS) Wah Cantt that she along with three children is living with her parents after developing differences with husband. She added she is working in a medicine factory. She told police she was informed by her mother upon returning home from job on July 19 at 6pm that her two sons Muhammad Abdul Moeez (9) and Arshaman Mumtaz (5) had gone missing.

The applicant further added that she along with other family members were searching for her missing sons in nearby fields when they saw Arshaman, the younger son, who was scared and terrified.

She said her son Arshaman shared that an uncle (unknown man) had met him and Moeez and gave them Rs 100 for buying a cold drink from a nearby shop. “The man wearing black dress finished half of the cold drink and handed me over the remaining bottle and took Moeez to nearby fields,” the woman quoted her young son.

She added she immediately called her husband and rushed towards fields where the body of her son was found lying in pool of blood.

“The unknown man sodomised my son and murdered him later,” the applicant said.

She appealed police to register a case against killer and arrest him. Police booked accused under sections 302/377 of Pakistan Penal Code and began investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari along with SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP Potohar Division Rana Abdul Wahab, SP CIA, ASP Cantt and forensic experts visited the crime scene.

Police have launched manhunt to arrest the accused

The forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit collected evidence from the crime scene, according to a police spokesman.

He informed that CPO also constituted a high-level investigation team under the supervision of SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah tasking it to trace out the culprits.

“Occurrence of such brutal incident is intolerable and unacceptable and the accused involved in the heinous crime would be arrested soon,” said CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, in a statement. He said police have launched manhunt to trace out the accused.

On the other hand, Gujar Khan Police have rounded up a man on charges of sexually assaulting a girl.

The accused has been identified as Azhar Iqbal against whom a rape case was registered against him on complaint of father of victim.

“A medical examination of the victim girl confirmed she was raped by the accused,” said SHO PS Gujar Khan.