Minor girls’ killing: sexual assault confirmed, cases remain unsolved 

Peshawar – Cases of the killing of three minor girls remained unsolved as the culprits are yet to be arrested, while a medical report has confirmed sexual abuse of one of the slain girls.

The report has confirmed sexual assault on Mahnoor, who had been killed in Railway Quarters in Saddar area on July 4. Also, the medical reports of the other two girls, Hiba and Muneeza, are also awaited. The body of Hiba had also been recovered in Saddar’s Kali Barhi area.

The police have so far failed to solve the blind cases and it remains to be confirmed whether the same culprit has committed the three cases or the cases are separate.

A police official said they had obtained the DNA samples of 200 suspects as part of investigations and that special teams had been formed to arrest the culprits.

The KP Chief Minister also took notice of the girls’ killings and directed the police to arrest the criminals.