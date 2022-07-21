Our Staff Reporter

Minor girls’ killing: sexual assault confirmed, cases remain unsolved 

Peshawar – Cases of the killing of three minor girls remained unsolved as the culprits are yet to be arrested, while a medical report has confirmed sexual abuse of one of the slain girls.

The report has confirmed sexual assault on Mahnoor, who had been killed in Railway Quarters in Saddar area on July 4. Also, the medical reports of the other two girls, Hiba and Muneeza, are also awaited. The body of Hiba had also been recovered in Saddar’s Kali Barhi area.

The police have so far failed to solve the blind cases and it remains to be confirmed whether the same culprit has committed the three cases or the cases are separate.

A police official said they had obtained the DNA samples of 200 suspects as part of investigations and that special teams had been formed to arrest the culprits.

The KP Chief Minister also took notice of the girls’ killings and directed the police to arrest the criminals.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

KMU, Blue Veins sign MoU for research collaboration

Newspaper

KP CM distributes compensation cheques among flood affectees in Swabi

Newspaper

We need to prioritise women in climate change policies: Sherry

Newspaper

Minister directs to expedite work on uplift projects in Kurram

Newspaper

KP govt approves land for Dir Motorway

Newspaper

DEOs directed to complete teachers’ recruitment in KP by July 31

Newspaper

Secy Agri Livestock visits Mango, Dates Festival  

Newspaper

FO protests against imposition of 35pc tax on diplomats’ foreign allowance

Newspaper

TTP militant sentenced to 25 years in prison, Rs1m fine

Headlines

Amid claims, counterclaims of vote-buying, PA to elect CM tomorrow

1 of 2,108

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More