Misuse of blasphemy

Mashal Khan was a student at the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan. Mashal Khan was tortured, lynched and beaten to death over allegations of blasphemy. The allegations were soon found to be baseless and Mashal was talking about some corruption scandal at the university. The special committee designated to investigate this incident absolved Mashal Khan from all allegations of blasphemy as well. This is a prime example of the misuse of the blasphemy laws to target someone over personal grievances in Pakistan.

The Sialkot incident is another example of the gruesome and vicious acts, simple humans are capable of. Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, a Sri Lankan national was beaten and killed by a mob and his body was burned on the road in broad daylight. All this while people were capturing the scene on video and there was no sign of any Law Enforcement Agencies. The same allegation of Blasphemy was used against the Sri Lankan manager when he removed the posters of some religious party from the walls of his factory, upon which the people decided on the death penalty for him.

Recently a suicide bomber detonated his explosive close to a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Balochistan, killing at least two children and wounding three Chinese nationals.

Pakistan needs to seriously look into the causes of extremism and take steps to cure society of this virus. Not until tolerance is achieved within the different segments of society in Pakistan, the situation cannot be diffused. The government needs to focus on the education of the masses so that they cannot be kept hostage to radical views. Lastly, the radical right-wing organisations need to be reined in and no one should be allowed to use religion for their personal gains.

SEERAT FATIMA,

Gujranwala.