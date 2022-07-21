MOL Pakistan’s free MHU facilitates over 5,000 patients across TAL Block

ISLAMABAD – MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Co. B.V. in partnership with the JV Consortium of TAL Block has successfully completed another spree of free medical camps around TAL Block which extend health facilities to more than five thousand residents of underprivileged districts of KP including Karak, Kohat and Hangu.

Under this spree, a large number of camps were organized during last eight months at different localities of TAL Block. A dedicated Mobile Health Unit (MHU) consisted of a team of specialist doctors and expert paramedics, after thorough medical checkups, provided free-of-cost medicines to the residents including male and female elders, adults, young, children, and citizens with special needs, who otherwise didn’t have easy access to such facilities. At the completion of this spree, a simple ceremony was held at the location where Thomas Quigley, CEO MOL Pakistan, was the chief guest. Syed Fahad Iftikhar – AC Banda Daud Shah, Irfan Khattak – DSP Banda Daud Shah and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.

The chief guest Thomas Quigley, CEO MOL Pakistan, at the ceremony, said, “As operator of Tal Block, MOL Pakistan is committed to the social welfare of our local communities residing in our areas of operation. We have a long history of providing free medical camps and free eye camps in KP, and will continue to do so in the future.”

Syed Fahad Iftikhar, AC Banda Daud Shah, at the ceremony said, “I am grateful to MOL Pakistan for regularly organizing free medical camps for the local communities in its areas of operations. These kind of initiatives reflects upon the commitment of the company towards the betterment of its communities.”