Never seen dishonest CEC like Sikander Sultan, Imran Khan addresses workers

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan while launching a tirade said that he had never seen a dishonest Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) like Sikander Sultan Raja.

Addressing the workers protesting at Liberty Roundabout on the second day against the alleged horse trading in Punjab, he said that the PTI contested by-elections against 13 parties, local administration and teh Election Commission and the way the ECP held elections they should be punished.

Imran Khan while declaring CEC responsible for defeat in Daska by-election said that he had never seen a dishonest Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) like Sikander Sultan Raja, adding that his party moved Supreme Court against the Senate elections.

The former PM said that the ECP didn’t allow the verification of votes, while the historic horse-trading was witnessed in the Senate election after Yousaf Raza Gilani s son was caught red-handed giving bribe. He said, “We approached the Chief Election Commissioner but no action was taken against Raza Gilani s son, while police was used in the by-elections.

The PTI chairman also praised the women for coming out of their house to exercise their right to vote in the by-elections. He said gone are the days when those who were supported by the establishment win election, adding that the rigging cannot be done on the EVM machines but the two parties opposed the EVMs.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan alleged that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was offering Rs500 million to PTI’s Punjab Assembly lawmakers to buy their votes, and he should be jailed over this act.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chairman said that currently, we are experiencing the same situation in Lahore as we saw horse trading in Sindh House, adding that the mastermind behind the current wave of horse trading is Asif Zardari and he is offering MPAs Rs500 million to buy their votes.

“Zardari got NRO for his corruption and now buying votes with looted wealth, he should be jailed,” the former PM urged.

In another statement on Twitter, he penned that “Horse trading is not only an attack on our democracy but also the moral fabric of our society.”

Imran Khan added that “if the Supreme Court had taken action and banned turncoats for life, such acts could have been stopped.”

Taking a swipe at the incumbent government, he said that the US government’s handlers do not realize how the nation is suffering from the imported government’s conspiracy to change.