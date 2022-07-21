Newly elected MPAs take oath in Punjab Assembly

Nineteen newly elected Punjab members of the Provincial assembly (MPAs) who secured seats in recent Punjab by-elections took oath on Thursday.

Out of the elected MPAs, 15 belong to PTI, three to PML-N and one is an independent member.

Besides this, MPA Ali Afzal Sahi, who was elected from Faisalabad has also been sworn in.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has administered the oath to 15 of the MPAs.

Among those who took the oath were MPA from Faisalabad Ali Afzal Sahi, Zain Qureshi, Hassan Malik, IrfanUllahNiazi, Mian Muhammad Azam, Maher Muhammad Nawaz Bharwana, KhurramShahzad Virk and MianAkram Usman.

The oath was also administered to Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Muhammad GhulamSarwar, Aamir Iqbal Shah, Muhammad Moazzam, Qaisar Abbas Khan, SardarSaifuddinKhosa and Independent Member of Parliament PirRafiuddin.

While Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Zain Qureshi’s wife also present at the PA guests’ gallery on the occasion of the swearing-in.