Agencies

NHA to build service area along Lahore-Multan Motorway near Jaranwala

LAHORE -: National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to build a service road in the Jaranwala area along with Lahore-Multan Motorway ( M-3) and it intended to hire a consultant firm for consultancy services for its feasibility study and detailed design. An official of the NHA told APP that it had invited proposals are invited from reputable engineering organizations having valid Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) registration certificate in relevant field. He said that a pre-proposal conference for the project will be held on July 26 in the NHA Auditorium (HQ) Islamabad.

Procurement will be carried out by adopting “Single Stage Two Envelops” procedure.
The proposals complete in all respects, in accordance with the instructions provided in the RFP document, in sealed envelopes should reach on or before August, 2022 16 at 1130 hours in the office of General Manager (P&CA), NHA, HQ, 28-Mauve Area, G-9/1, Islamabad.

More Stories
Lahore

Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

Business

Stock market gains 245 points

Business

Ogra slashes prices of imported RLNG by up to 20.57pc

1 of 1,610

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More