‘No guests’ as SOPs issued for Punjab Assembly session to elect CM Punjab

Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti has issued SOPs for the crucial Punjab Assembly session on the directives of the Supreme Court to hold elections for Punjab chief minister.

According to the SOPs issued by the secretary, the members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) and staff have been directed against bringing guests inside the assembly. “The speaker’s box, officers’ box and visitors’ gallery will remain close and only the media gallery will remain open,” the secretary said, adding that media will be allowed to cover the election from the gallery.

The MPAs have been directed to carry NICs and leave their phone outside the assembly premises. “The police will only perform administrative affairs outside the gate of the assembly secretariat,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued detailed order regarding Chief Minister (CM) Punjab’s election on July 22.

The 10-page detailed order from the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial was written by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

It said that the election for chief minister in Punjab will be held on July 22 at the Punjab Assembly building and the proceedings would be led by the deputy speaker.

The order read that during the first phase of voting, the votes of the members would be counted and if both candidates fail to get desired numbers then a recount would be held. It said that Hamza Shahbaz will run the province as chief minister until July 22 and he and his cabinet would ensure free and fair by-elections in the 20 constituencies.

The apex court also directed the Lahore High Court to decide on reserved seats within a week and soon after the decision, the ECP should issue a notification for the successful candidates.

