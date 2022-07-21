Old enmity claims two lives

SARGODHA – Two persons were gunned down over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station.

Police said on Wednesday that the incident took place in Chawa village of tehsil Bhera where Imran along with his accomplices allegedly shot dead Asad (25) and his friend Rabnawaz (26) over a litigation of murder case and fled the scene.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. A case has been registered against the accused.

Martyred SHO laid to rest in Bhakkar

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hayat Khan, who was martyred in the line of duty, was laid to rest with full honours on Wednesday in Bhakkar.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Bhakkar Police Lines, which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Imran Mehmood, DPO Bhakkar, other police officers and a large number of citizens.

RPO Sargodha met the children of the martyred sub-inspector and condoled with them, saying that their father had sacrificed his life while protecting lives and property of citizens.

The action against anti-social elements would continue and the killers of the martyred would be arrested soon, he added.

DC orders for taking measures against dengue

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi on Wednesday directed departments concerned to take all possible measures for the elimination of dengue.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements, the DC said weather was favourable for the growth of the dengue larva so the health department and Metropolitan Corporation should take measures.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Qazi and officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Dr Sohail briefed the meeting about initiatives taken by the health department.

21 food points fined

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fine on 21 food points and five milk carrying vehicles over violating authority’s rules.

According to PFA officials, on the direction of PFA Deputy Director Sargodha Shahbaz Sarwar, a team conducted raids at Al Sattar Shanwari, Bismillah Hotel, Alshafi Dairy, Shalimar Sweets and Bakers, Sunrise Bakery, Madni Foods, Jehanzaib Grocery Store, Chaudhry Superstore, Saif Foods, Kamran Traders, Muhammad Yar Milk collection centre etc and imposed fine of Rs226,000 on them.

Meanwhile, five vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs12,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams.

The teams also got registered cases against owners of two production units in police stations concerned.

Notices were served to 117 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

4 kg heroin seized; 3 arrested

Local police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered four kg heroin from their possession.

Police said that during ongoing drive against drugs pushers in the district a team of Miani police station conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and nabbed Nazir, Tanveer and Shahid, besides recovering 4kg heroin from their possession.

Cases were registered against the accused.