One killed, 18 injured as van plunges into ravine in Murree

One person was killed and 18 other sustained injured when a van carrying tourists plunged into ravine in Murree in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, a van carrying members of the same family belonging to Rahim Yar Khan fell into gorge in Aliyot area of Murree while taking a sharp turn, killing a man and 18 other persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Tahir Sadiq. They also said that four women and five children are among the injured.