Pakistan among top 10 countries affected by climate change: Report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is among the top 10 countries experiencing frequent and intense climate change related events such as floods, droughts, cyclones, heavy rains, heat waves, and extremely high temperatures, it was revealed in a recent report of Federal Flood Commission.

“The average global temperature has increased due to increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere for last many years. During the last century, it had increased by 0.6 °C and is likely to go up further by 1.0 °C to 4.0 °C till the end of the current century,” it added. “The most recent extreme climate events witnessed in Pakistan are floods hitting various parts of the country during the monsoon season.

The frequent and intense climate change related events include floods, droughts, cyclones, heavy rains, heat waves, and extremely high temperatures

The frequency of occurrence and intensity of floods has considerably increased during the past several years.

The water security of the country is also threatened by the climate change. The increasing temperatures in the northern mountains of the country are likely to result in glacier melt thereby affecting the flows of Indus River System,” said the report.