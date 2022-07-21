APP

Pakistan among top 10 countries affected by climate change: Report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is among the top 10 countries experiencing frequent and intense climate change related events such as floods, droughts, cyclones, heavy rains, heat waves, and extremely high temperatures, it was revealed in a recent report of Federal Flood Commission.

“The average global temperature has increased due to increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere for last many years.  During the last century, it had increased by 0.6 °C and is likely to go up further by 1.0 °C to 4.0 °C till the end of the current century,” it added. “The most recent extreme climate events witnessed in Pakistan are floods hitting various parts of the country during the monsoon season.

The frequent and intense climate change related events include floods, droughts, cyclones, heavy rains, heat waves, and extremely high temperatures

The frequency of occurrence and intensity of floods has considerably increased during the past several years.

The water security of the country is also threatened by the climate change. The increasing temperatures in the northern mountains of the country are likely to result in glacier melt thereby affecting the flows of Indus River System,” said the report.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 3,124

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More