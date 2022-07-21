Pakistan condoles with Egypt on loss of lives in accident

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday extended heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Egypt on the loss of precious lives and injuries to many in a tragic road accident, near Minya city of Egypt. “We express deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” a Foreign Office statement issued here said. “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and government of Egypt in this moment of grief,” it added.