Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan cricket team greeted on winning 1st Test

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE  – President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for winning against Sri Lanka in the first of two Test match series, by achieving a high target in the fourth innings.
“Congratulations Pakistan. Good confident cricket to achieve a high target in 4th innings. Despite some hiccups and rain scare you made it,” the President tweeted. He praised Abdullah Shafique for ‘outstanding batting’ who hit an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan chased down a record target of 342 at Galle leading to a victory by four wickets. He also appreciated the performance of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan as well as “good bowling” by Nawaz. “Mashallah you have become a formidable pack” the president commented.
Meanwhile, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi have also congratulated Pakistan cricket team over historic four-wicket win against hosts Sri Lanka. In their greeting messages, they said the Pakistan cricket team exhibited wonderful teamwork and fighting spirit and chased down the biggest total of 342 runs at Galle Stadium.

More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 3,471

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More