Pakistan cricket team greeted on winning 1st Test

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for winning against Sri Lanka in the first of two Test match series, by achieving a high target in the fourth innings.

“Congratulations Pakistan. Good confident cricket to achieve a high target in 4th innings. Despite some hiccups and rain scare you made it,” the President tweeted. He praised Abdullah Shafique for ‘outstanding batting’ who hit an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan chased down a record target of 342 at Galle leading to a victory by four wickets. He also appreciated the performance of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan as well as “good bowling” by Nawaz. “Mashallah you have become a formidable pack” the president commented.

Meanwhile, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi have also congratulated Pakistan cricket team over historic four-wicket win against hosts Sri Lanka. In their greeting messages, they said the Pakistan cricket team exhibited wonderful teamwork and fighting spirit and chased down the biggest total of 342 runs at Galle Stadium.