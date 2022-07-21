News Desk

Pakistan reports 599 COVID-19 cases in one day

Pakistan has reported 3 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,548,394. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,455 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 599 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 21,315 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 599 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.81 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

Amid claims, counterclaims of vote-buying, PA to elect CM tomorrow

National

Govt downplays default fears amid looming economic uncertainty

National

US removes Pakistan from Tier 2 human trafficking watchlist

National

Power tariff likely to go up to Rs41.21/unit

National

ECC approves to import wheat, urea

National

Zardari to continue supporting PML-N in Punjab, Centre

National

PTI members receiving calls to change loyalties: Yasmin Rashid

National

ECP reschedules Sindh LG polls’ 2nd phase for Aug 28

National

IHC rejects NAB DG’s request for stay order against Public Accounts Committee’s proceedings

National

Saad announces up to 15pc reduction in PIA fares on int’l routes

1 of 8,749

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More