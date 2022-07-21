Pakistan reports 7 more Covid deaths, 592 cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday reported seven deaths and 592 new positive cases of Covid-19. According to the latest figures given by the National Institute of Health (NIH), during last 24 hours seven people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 that took the overall death toll to 30,452. The reports also stated that 592 more people contracted with the deadly virus that took the tally to 1,547,795 on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan has conducted 21,264 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 592 persons were tested positive for the disease.