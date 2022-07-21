News Desk

PCB decides to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as ‘permanent’ batting coach

Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as the permanent batting coach of the national team.

Muhammad Yousuf has been released from his position of batting coach at the National High-Performance Center Lahore, and the post of new batting coach for the NHPC will be advertised soon.

The national cricket governing body had roped in former Australian batter Matthew Hayden as a batting consultant for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, but the former batter will continue to work with the Green Shirts.

More Stories
Newspaper

Abdullah’s epic unbeaten 160 helps Pakistan create history at Galle

Sports

Babar Azam says Shafique headed for top after Galle masterclass

Newspaper

Ton-up Shafique powers Pakistan’s chase

Newspaper

Rana Zaheer HC, KK Club reach COAS Inter-Club Hockey semis

Newspaper

Strong batting performance sees South Africa post 333

Newspaper

Lyles puts 200m field on notice with red-hot heat

Newspaper

PBF to back two pugilists for CWG

Newspaper

Bilal wins ITF Jr U-18 first round doubles

Newspaper

OCA announces new dates of Asian Games, POA

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

1 of 1,988

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More