PCB decides to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as ‘permanent’ batting coach

Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as the permanent batting coach of the national team.

Muhammad Yousuf has been released from his position of batting coach at the National High-Performance Center Lahore, and the post of new batting coach for the NHPC will be advertised soon.

The national cricket governing body had roped in former Australian batter Matthew Hayden as a batting consultant for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, but the former batter will continue to work with the Green Shirts.