News Desk

PCB likely to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as permanent batting coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as the permanent batting coach of the national team.

Muhammad Yousuf has been released from his position of batting coach at the National High Performance Center (NHPC) Lahore, and the post of new batting coach for the NHPC will be advertised soon.

The national cricket governing body had roped in former Australian batter Matthew Hayden as a batting consultant for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, but the former batter will continue to work with the Green Shirts.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

Sri Lanka withdraws from hosting Asia Cup 2022

Newspaper

Abdullah’s epic unbeaten 160 helps Pakistan create history at Galle

Newspaper

Waqar considers Babar ‘a million-dollar’ player in modern-day cricket

Newspaper

Kerley sprint double dream over, Lyles marches on

Newspaper

Pakistan cricket team greeted on winning 1st Test

Newspaper

PVF to start Volleyball League in December

Newspaper

Sanzil reaches Regional Jr U19 Women Squash semis

Newspaper

15th Korean Ambassador National Sr Taekwondo C’ship from tomorrow

Newspaper

Young Club, Malir Club book berths in COAS Inter-Club Hockey semifinals

Sports

PCB decides to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as ‘permanent’ batting coach

1 of 1,989

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More