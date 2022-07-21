News Desk

Pervaiz, Moonis Elahi refuse to meet Asif Zardari

Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi on Thursday refused to meet Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP co-chairman visited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s resident and expressed the desire before him to meet with Parvaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi but both went out of the house when theyheared about Zardari’s arrival and refused to meet him.

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari had a meeting with Shujaat Hussain, after the meeting, the former president made the victory sign while leaving.

While the Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik and Rukhsana Bangash were also present in the meeting.

