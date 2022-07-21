Agencies

PFA sealed spices unit, seized 1,340 kg of adulterated food

LAHORE -The Punjab Food Authority closed a spices unit Wednesday and confiscated around 1,340 kg of unhealthy food during a raid in the Rawalpindi area. According to the PFA spokesman, in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, the PFA teams raided the spices manufacturing unit in the Industrial area of Rawalpindi and sealed it temporarily to produce loose adulterated herbs. The team seized 980 kg loose red chilli and 360 kg turmeric powder at the spot.
He said that samples collected had been sent to Lahore for laboratory testing.
The spokesman added that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents, and no compromise would be made with those who were playing with the citizens’ health.

 

