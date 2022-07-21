PR

P&G, Akhuwat sign MoU to advance women’s economic empowerment

LAHORE – P&G Pakistan has signed an MoU with Akhuwat, a not-for-profit organization, to lend interest-free microloans to women entrepreneurs to enable them to create sustainable streams of income. This collaboration is another initiative that reiterates P&G’s commitment to equality & inclusion in the country, under its Citizenship focus of being a Force for Growth and a Force for Good.
This project aims to change the lives of over 500 women as well as create additional employment opportunities for approximately 800 more citizens, during its running. Adil Farhat, Chief Executive Officer P&G Pakistan, said, “We are committed to the cause of gender parity and will continue to broaden economic opportunities for women in a sustainable and transformative manner. We have collaborated with Akhuwat to reach out to women in marginalized communities and provide opportunities to instate financial independence amongst women entrepreneurs.”
Women’s financial inclusion continues to progress globally as they move into a growing space as entrepreneurs, startup founders and businesswomen. However, in Pakistan, the role of women is still societal rather than economic. Women are accorded esteem and importance from a social standpoint; but in economic terms, the status of women is amongst the lowest in the world. A report from World Bank suggests that to decrease that very gap, it is important to extend monetary credit opportunities to women to help initiate, grow and prosper their professional endeavors. P&G’s efforts in this area support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals # 1 – to eradicate poverty; and # 5 – gender equality.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 3,693