PM lauds cricket team on ‘brilliant win’ against Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting on the economic situation of the country, the PM Office said Wednesday.

The meeting will be attended by the economic team and top officials belonging to the economy. The meeting will evaluate the factors for the recent hike in the value of dollar and the measures to address it. The prime minister’s economic team will give a briefing on the country’s economic situation and the reasons for devaluation of the rupee against dollar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday appreciated the performance of the national cricket team on winning the test match against Sri Lanka. “I congratulate the nation and the Pakistani cricket team for their brilliant win in the first test match against Sri Lanka,” he said in a tweet. The prime minister especially appreciated skipper Babar Azam for a good strategy and also Abdullah Shafique for his superb batting.

“The entire team pleased the nation and the cricket fans with their excellent game,” he said.

PM Sharif hoped that the Pakistani cricket team would fulfill the expectations of the fans in future by maintaining the high level of performance.

 

