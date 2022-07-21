Protecting AJK

Tourism can be a game-changer for an economy and Pakistan is indeed blessed with landscapes and sites of outstanding natural and scenic beauty which, if utilised properly, can put the country on the map of most desirable tourist destinations and greatly boost the local economy of the sites. However, unbridled and unregulated tourism, which does not pay heed to environmental protection, can lead to disaster and permanently damage the God-given landscapes and heritage.

This perspective is, unfortunately, missing in the current Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) assembly. It is reported that the AJK government seeks to enact the AJK Tourism Promotion (Amendment) Act 2022, which is set to establish an authoritarian “tourism promotion” body which would override several laws or their provisions, including the decades-old forest protection regulations.

This bill is problematic in many aspects. Firstly, it states that tourism zones would be dealt with under this proposed new law and several other laws or their provisions, including the Jammu Kashmir Forest Protection Regulations of 1930, would have no jurisdiction in the said area. The aforementioned regulations, as well as several other laws in the region drafted with the aim of environmental protection, are the result of the deliberation and careful thoughts of many generations of AJK representatives. It is regrettable that this proposed law, and the tourism policies crafted in the previous two years, have not properly addressed environmental concerns, nor have they taken into consideration the various studies that have warned that tourism in the mountainous regions of Pakistan is placing increasing stress on the local environment, leading to increased pollution, natural habitat loss and pressure on endangered species.

Poor waste management and increase in pollution is a problem in every part of the country, but it has a very apparent and swift impact in mountainous areas like AJK, considering the fragile ecosystem and difficulty of accessing the landscape. Excess tourism, without updated conservationist regulations, becomes a nuisance and a health risk for not only the residents but the tourists themselves too, and on government resources. With the increasing dangers to the environment, and the climate change crisis we find ourselves in, this law centralising all power in one authority in the name of tourism, and making redundant all previous laws on environment protection, is not the way to go.