PSP says PPP planning to rig LG elections

KARACHI – Karachi-Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal alleged that Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government planned rigging the forthcoming local government elections. Mr Kamal claimed the government had started pressurising the potential candidates to change their loyalties. He further said that PPP called police from other cities of Sindh to rig Local Bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad. The world saw that in the first phase of the local be bodies elections, the People’s Party won the elections after it’s dacoits, and police stumped on ballot papers, while the Provincial Election Commission closed it’s eyes over this illegal move. We will not allow such abuse to happen in Karachi and Hyderabad and will strongly resist.