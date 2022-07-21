PSP says PPP planning to rig LG elections

KARACHI – Karachi-Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal alleged that Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government planned rigging the forthcoming local government elections. Mr Kamal claimed the government had started pressurising the potential candidates to change their loyalties. He further said that PPP called police from other cities of Sindh to rig Local Bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad. The world saw that in the first phase of the local be bodies elections, the People’s Party won the elections after it’s dacoits, and police stumped on ballot papers, while the Provincial Election Commission closed it’s eyes over this illegal move. We will not allow such abuse to happen in Karachi and Hyderabad and will strongly resist. We appeal to our Army Chief and Chief Justice to stop the government of the People’s Party from this cruelty and not to handover this province to the People’s Party. In the by-elections of Punjab, the Election Commission is being praised for conducting transparent elections, then why are polls not being conducted in a transparent manner in Sindh? Why are there two laws in the same country.

Please stop treating Sindh as a step child. In Shadman Town, a woman and a two month old child were martyred in nalla. This mother and child will be in heaven for sure, but we are living in this hell. This city has become hell now. The destruction in the rains of the city of Karachi and Hyderabad is in front of everyone. But no one cares and they are fixing flags of different parties.

Local government elections are going to be held on July 24 and in this regard, banners and flags of all parties will be seen everywhere in the city. But PSP flags will not be seen because we have no money.We did not earn ill-gotten money nor did we get money for supporting anyone. On July 24th Karachi and Hyderabad people should come out of their homes and vote for PSP’s election symbol Dolphin. Because, they know that if they want roads, water, hospitals, schools to be built and properly operated then only Mustafa Kamal knows how to do it and get it all done.

He asked the people of Karachi and Hyderabad support PSP, saying we will fix it because we know how to fix it. Our past is clear, we have completed thousand of projects in Karachi, we changed the condition of Karachi and developed the city. Just like the people of Punjab came out of their homes and voted in last by-elections, the people here should come out and vote for us so that we can change this system of oppression. Our manifesto includes a demand for devolution of local authority and PFC award to grassroots level which is not vested in any party’s manifest.

The so-called muhajir politicians should stop bargaining for their seven seats today and if they part ways with Shahbaz Sharif’s government, his coalition government will fall automatically. But MQM has bargained the rights of muhajirs for their ministries and corruption. Immediate elections should be held in the country so that Sindh can get rid of this Zardari gang. He expressed these views while holding a press conference at Pakistan House.

President PSP Anis Kaim Khani and other central leaders were also present on the occasion. He further said that I did not do ethnic politics, today Sindhi, Pakhtun, Baloch, Punjabi are our party workers and they all are united under the PSP banner.