PTI denies report of electoral alliance in KP with ANP

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Barrister Saif Thursday denied reports of an electoral alliance of the PTI with ANP and said that the party does not want a political or electoral alliance with any party.

In a statement issued today, Barrister Saif said that he rejects reports of electoral alliance with the Awami National Party (ANP) and that the PTI could never think of forging an alliance with a party that was part of the ‘regime change operation’ in the country.

“PTI enjoys a two-third majority in the KP Assembly and is the most popular party in the country,” he said and added that they would continue to work for democratic stability with the support of the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that a report recently stated that another coalition partner of the unity government in the Centre led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Awami National Party (ANP), is mulling over to part ways with the coalition government.

The decision was made in a meeting of the ANP chaired by Aimal Wali Khan where party leaders suggested to quit to the federal government after none of the promises made to them before the vote of no-confidence is fulfilled.

The sources within ANP said that neither promises made with them are being fulfilled nor the government was taking them into confidence over decisions made by them.