PTI MPAs being offered up to Rs500m: Murad

LAHORE -PTI leader and former Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Wednesday claimed that the party’s Punjab lawmakers are being offered between Rs300 million and Rs500 million each by PML-N to change their loyalties ahead of the vote recount for the Punjab chief minister post. In a tweet, Raas referred to the PML-N as “chors (thiefs)”.

Referring to PML-N, he said these “shameless chors are trying to do everything to stay in power”.

“CHOR PMLN offering Rs 30 to Rs 50 CRORES per MPA of PTI Punjab to change their loyalties. These Shameless CHORS are trying to do everything to stay in power,” he tweeted.

The landslide victory of PTI in the Punjab by-polls has completely changed the numbers game in the Punjab Assembly and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province.

Almost all the turncoats who joined the PML-N and voted for Hamza lost to the PTI candidates.

In the Sunday by-elections, PTI won 15 out of the total 20 seats. PML-N won four and one independent won the remaining seat. Already, before the by-polls, PTI and PML-Q had jointly attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q).

Now, with 15 additional seats, the total seats in hand has reached 188, whereas the figure for simple majority stands at 186. The PTI and PML-Q have crossed that landmark.

