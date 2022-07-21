PTI to move court over postponement Sindh LG polls

The PTI has rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the Sindh local body elections and plans to challenge it in court.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, PTI leader Ali Zaidi said the party condemns ECP’s decision, adding that the Commission was already controversial.

The ECP decision will be challenged in the Sindh High Court, he said.

Apart from that, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail stated that the postponement of local body elections and the NA-245 poll is a sign of the PPP and MQM-P’s defeat.

He claimed that the buyers and sellers of consciences are fleeing Sindh elections by setting up a market in Punjab and that the “thappa” mafia has escaped yet again today.

On the other hand, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman stated at a press conference in Karachi that the ECP had failed to conduct transparent elections. He said that the election commissioner should resign, adding that MQM-P and PPP had rigged the election ahead of time.

The second phase of Sindh’s local body elections was scheduled to take place on July 24, but ECP postponed a day earlier due to the latest forecast of rain by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, and it was decided to postpone the Sindh local government elections.

The decision was made at the request of the MQM, the chief secretary of the GDA, and the provincial election commissioner.

According to the Election Commission’s spokesperson, the second phase of local elections in Sindh will now take place on August 28, 2022.