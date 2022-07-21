PVF to start Volleyball League in December

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob on Wednesday revealed to launch the game’s league in December this year.

Speaking at a presser here at the Pakistan Sports Complex, he said the first leg of the league would kick off from December 25 in Sialkot followed by the second in Islamabad. “Each team in the league will have two foreign players either from Brazil, Italy or any European top countries. This will aid in grooming our players and help in representing the country at international level,” he said.

Further, he said for the promotion and encouragement of the game we have signed a three-year agreement with Engro. “They will be our major sponsor for the volleyball activities and also for the league,” he said and added: “Our target is the 2028 Olympics. We have to bring Pakistan at a position where it can qualify for the mega event.”

He said the team was training in Wah Cantt for the three major upcoming events in August including the Asian Junior Volleyball Championship in Bahrain, AVC Cup in Thailand and the Islamic Games in Turkey.

The chairman said will work on U16 and U18 players. “Our Brazilian coach was working hard on the players. We also have plans to revamp the club, region and national level tournaments,” he said. “We have been getting 6.5 feet tall players which is good for the team. The upcoming junior players are very talented and we have a good future ahead.”

Yaqoob said they would also be hosting an international tournament in November this year in which teams from Central Asia, Iran, Kazakhstan India Sri Lanka Bangladesh Uzbekistan and others would participate. “We would also bid for the Asian Volleyball Championship next year,” he said.

He said there was no grouping in volleyball and he was being selected unopposed every time. “I will resign on the day people will feel that I can’t run the game successfully,” he said.