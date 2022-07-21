RDA planted 2000 trees during monsoon plantation drive

RAWALPINDI – On the direction of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority Capt (retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi, the Land Development Wing RDA has planted 2,000 trees in RDA’s own housing schemes.

It was done during the current monsoon tree plantation drive, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

Trees have been planted in eight places including Asghar Mall Scheme, Saidpur Road, Civil Lines, Dosehra Ground, Eidhgah Rawalpindi, Ghazni Colony, Sherpao Colony, Millat Colony, and Mohanpura.

The DG RDA checked the plantation drive and appreciated LD&EM staff for completing this nice work. He said the plantation was commendable. He also directed LD&EM Directorate to keep inspecting the plants from time to time to take care of trees.