Relief goods distributed to affected families in Qila Saifullah

QUETTA – Friends of China Forum Chairman, Bayezid Khan Kasi and Malik Inayat Khan Kasi former Balochistan Home Minister distributed relief goods to the families affected by rains in Qila Saifullah, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy on Wednesday. They said relief goods distributed by the Chinese Embassy was an ideal example of the Pak, China friendship. They said China always stood with Pakistan in all difficult times and supported people of Balochistan and now it was helping people in the rain hit areas of the province. Bayzed Khan Kasi thanked the Chinese Embassy for playing its role for provision of aid to people who had been affected due to recent monsoon rains in respective areas. He said the provincial government and relevant departments were taking part in relief activities to help people in rain hit areas which was commendable.