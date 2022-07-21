Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

ISLAMABAD- Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee plunged by Rs 2.98 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 224.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 221.99. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 224 and Rs 227 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro increased by Rs 2.85 and closed at Rs 230.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 227.27. The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs1.62, whereas an increase of Rs 3.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 269.76 as compared to its last closing of Rs 266.64. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 77 paisas to close at Rs 61.23 and Rs 59.88 respectively.