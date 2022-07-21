APP

Sanzil reaches Regional Jr U19 Women Squash semis

PESHAWAR – A 12-year-old Sanzil Safdar performed brilliantly in the U19 women age group to reach the semi-finals of Peshawar Regional Junior Squash Championship here on Wednesday. She practiced hard with her coach and elder sister Zarlash Safdar and would have a brighter future after handing a shocking defeat to her senior players in the championship. It is worth mentioning here that Regional Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh organized at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex with more than 100 including 30 girl players. The Peshawar Regional Squash Championship held at the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended on Wednesday. in the Championship for three boys including U11, U13, U15 and one category for U19 girls, of Peshawar Region.

More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 3,471

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More