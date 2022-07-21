Our Staff Reporter

Secy Agri Livestock visits Mango, Dates Festival  

PESHAWAR – Secretary Agriculture Livestock and Cooperative Department Dr Muhammad Israr along with Commissioner D I Khan Division Aamer Afaq, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University D I Khan Dr Masroor Elahi and DG Agriculture Research Dr Abdul Bari visited stalls of Agriculture Research Institute during the Mango and Dates Festival held at Agriculture Research Institute, D I Khan on Wednesday.

In the festival 40 varieties of mangoes, 30 varieties of dates along with their value added products were displayed. They were briefed about the mangoes varieties by Imranullah SRO and dates varieties and their value added products by Dr Shahzada Arshad. They showed great interest and appreciated the quality and the efforts of ARI scientists and management of Abdul Qayyum.

 

