Seminar on market research & analysis held

KARACHI – International Trade Center (ITC) in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) jointly organised a seminar on market research & analysis at the conference room of Pakistan Cutlery Stainless Utensils Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PCSUMEA) here yesterday at the conference room of the Cutlery Association.

The seminar was attended by large number of cutlery exporters and manufacturers. The guest speaker of the seminar ITC Consultant Adeel Haider apprised the participants about the ITC market analysis tools and highlighted the most widely used global e commerce market places like Amazon, Ali Baba, Trade key and E bay. He stressed upon the participants for market research needs and convinced them to make rational data analysis of their sector before going for the export destinations. He further said that export strategy is the core of the business values for the established as well for the new exporters. Chairman Pakistan Cutlery Stainless Utensils Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PCSUMEA) Khalid Mughal thanked ITC especially TDAP for making endeavors for the trade promotion cause of the cutlery sector and hoped that the concerted and consistent efforts being made by TDAP would eventually lead to the enhancement of the cutlery sector. The seminar ended with the note of thanks by the chairman Cutlery Association.