News Desk

SHC orders to shift Dua Zehra to Karachi shelter home

The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the authorities to shift Dua Zehra to Karachi shelter home.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) remarked that there is no legal impediment to shifting Dua Zehra to Karachi and the case is currently pending in the trial court of Karachi.

“Apparently Dua Zehra is unhappy with her husband and does not want to live with him, and she is also afraid of her parents, so it is appropriate for her to stay in a shelter home,” the court remarked.

The court further said that the trial court will take a final decision over the kidnapping of Dua Zehra.

On the other hand, the Additional District and Sessions Court (East) heard the bail plea of the accused in the alleged kidnapping case of Dua Zehra, the court granted interim bail to accused Zaheer and brother Shabbir and ordered the accused to submit bail of Rs100,000 each. The court adjourned the hearing till July 25.

It is pertinent to mention that a bail application was filed by the accused.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pervaiz, Moonis Elahi refuse to meet Asif Zardari

National

Fazl asks PM to bring Rana Sanaullah into action against PTI top brass

National

Never seen dishonest CEC like Sikander Sultan, Imran Khan addresses workers

National

Punjab CM election: PTI, PML-Q claim to have support of 186 MPs

National

Zardari tried to pit Chaudhry brothers against each other: Shiekh Rashid

National

Japan removes Pakistan from COVID-19 red list

National

We value our brotherly relations with Turkey: COAS

National

ECP rejects PTI plea to recount votes on PP-7 seat

National

Newly elected MPAs take oath in Punjab Assembly

National

Former DG Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan appointed NAB chairman

1 of 8,632

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More