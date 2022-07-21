SHC orders to shift Dua Zehra to Karachi shelter home

The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the authorities to shift Dua Zehra to Karachi shelter home.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) remarked that there is no legal impediment to shifting Dua Zehra to Karachi and the case is currently pending in the trial court of Karachi.

“Apparently Dua Zehra is unhappy with her husband and does not want to live with him, and she is also afraid of her parents, so it is appropriate for her to stay in a shelter home,” the court remarked.

The court further said that the trial court will take a final decision over the kidnapping of Dua Zehra.

On the other hand, the Additional District and Sessions Court (East) heard the bail plea of the accused in the alleged kidnapping case of Dua Zehra, the court granted interim bail to accused Zaheer and brother Shabbir and ordered the accused to submit bail of Rs100,000 each. The court adjourned the hearing till July 25.

It is pertinent to mention that a bail application was filed by the accused.