Sindh govt working to bring reforms in police department: CM

SANGHAR – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the Sindh government was working to bring more reforms in the provincial police department.

He said while addressing 172nd passing out parade of Shahdadpur Police Training College in which 561 youth including 27 women received Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) training. He was a chief guest at the ceremony.

The Chief Minister said that police grades were upgraded and the upgradation of CTD special branch grades had also been ensured. Murad said that he felt immense pleasure to attend the parade.

He congratulated the young officers on completion of their training and receiving outstanding marks and hoped that the youth would fulfil their assigned responsibilities for ensuring law and order, and protection of life and property of people.

The Chief Minister said that the officers were appointed on merit, and the successful completion of their training marked the beginning of their career. Sindh was the land of saints, who always taught lessons of peace, where people of all ethnicities lived, he said.

Murad said that in 1980 unrest started in the province as the situation in Karachi worsened, but the situation had improved with the role of the police and rangers who sacrificed their lives to establish peace in Karachi, which was termed 7th most dangerous city in the world.

The recruitment in police and other departments should be done on merit, and the young recruits in police should undergo joint training with the army in order to bring further improvement in police performance, the chief minister said.

Talking about the salaries, he said the salaries of the police should not be less than those offered in other provinces.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for gracing the ceremony. The institute was established in 1951 and former Chief Minister Syed Abdullah Shah in 1994 changed the status of the institute from school to college, he said.

3-day Ghazi Urs begins amid tight security

Traffic Police Karachi on Wednesday issued an alternative route due to closure of both the roads for traffic under the flyover in front of shrine of famous Sufi Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi from July 20 to 22, on account of 1292nd annual Urs of the famous saint.

According to a traffic police spokesman, the traffic coming from Casino to the shrine is being diverted to Alibaba Chowrangi from where this traffic can move further to its destination via Bilawal Chowrangi.

The traffic coming to Mazar Flyover from 26 Street would continue to flow on the flyover while both the roads under the flyover would remain closed, he added.

The spokesperson advised the people to take an alternate route and call the traffic police helpline 1915 in case of any inconvenience during the journey.

Murad Ali Shah says youth will fulfil their assigned responsibilities for ensuring law, order and protection of life, property of people