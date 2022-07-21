Our Staff Reporter

Six MC’s officials suspended for gross negligence of duty

MULTAN – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Multan Engineer Amir Khattak suspended as many as six officials of the Municipal Corporation Multan (MCM) for ‘gross negligence of duty’ here on Wednesday. According to an official statement, the DC forwarded a letter to Secretary Local Government against Municipal Officer Regulation (MOR), Malik Ishfaq after returning his services back to his parent department. He had recommended action against the officer under PEDA Act as well.

As per excerpt of the letter, an unlawful cattle pens, stray dogs and encroachment were results of MOR’s negligence.

Other officers were suspended including Superintendent of MC Abdul Razaq, Enforcement Inspector Malik Muneer, Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Arshad and Rana Jamshed. The suspension notification for each of the official was released on Wednesday.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 599 COVID-19 cases in one day

Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

1 of 9,498

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More