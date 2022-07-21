APP

Stock market gains 70 points

ISLAMABAD-The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 70.63 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 40,459.70 points against 40,389.07 points on the last working day. A total of 141,746,336 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 194,866,567 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.498 billion against Rs.5.784 billion on last trading day. As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 136 of them recorded gains and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 13,371,481 shares and price per share of Rs.17.56, WorldCall Telecom with the volume of 10,757,500 and price per share of Rs.1.27 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 7,954,561 and price per share of Rs.5. Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.189.45 per share, closing at Rs.2,715.70 whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.150 to Rs9,950.

