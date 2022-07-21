Syria cuts diplomatic relations with Ukraine

DAMASCUS – Syria has severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine, the country’s government said Wednesday.

The news follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s announcement that his government was cutting diplomatic relations with Syria in June. “The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to break diplomatic relations with Ukraine in conformity with the principle of reciprocity and in response to the decision of the Ukrainian government,” state news agency SANA reported, quoting an unnamed official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

Zelensky announced the severing of diplomatic ties with President Bashar al-Assad’s government after Damascus recognized the independence of the two Russian-backed separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, located in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.