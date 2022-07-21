News Desk

Three killed in Kharkiv shelling, including 13-year-old boy

KHRKIV – A 13-year-old boy was among three victims of a Russian attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration.
“Unfortunately, 3 people, including a 13-year-old boy, a man, and a woman, were killed as a result of the morning shelling by the occupiers of the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv,” he wrote in a Telegram post. “A 72-year-old woman was injured.” Synehubov advised people in Kharkiv — Ukraine’s second-largest city before the start of Russia’s invasion — not to go outside unless necessary.
In the meanwhile, the United States will send four more high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine in the next package of security assistance, which will be officially announced later this week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.
“Later this week, we’ll roll out our next presidential drawdown package of weapons, ammunition and equipment for Ukraine. It will be our 16th drawdown of equipment from DoD inventory since August 2021. It will include four more HIMARS, advanced rocket systems, which the Ukrainians have been using so effectively and which have made such a difference on the battlefield,” Austin said during opening remarks ahead of the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group held virtually Wednesday. The next security assistance package will also include “more rounds of MLRS and artillery ammunition,” Austin said in his remarks at the Pentagon.

